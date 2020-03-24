We won’t put Ghana in lockdown- Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

There have been pressures coming from all ends of the country to put Ghana in total or partial lockdown or possibly lockdown affected areas which are obviously Accra and Kumasi.

This call was recently made by health experts reason being that it would go a long way to help in the fight of the coronavirus as many will be indoors thus in a self quarantined situation.

In this regard, the honorable Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has maintained that Ghana won’t succumb to pressures coming from the majority of Ghanaians to be in lockdown over the rising cases of coronavirus.

According to Oppong Nkrumah, the fact that other countries have resorted to lockdowns in their jurisdictions to contain the disease does not mean Ghana must necessarily do the same.

The Hon. minster said during the press briefing on Covid-19 on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He emphasized that the government is in consultation with various experts who tell him what to do and for now, their advice is that it’s not necessary to initiate any action of that sort.

“There’s a lot of talk and agitation to go on lockdown because we’re seeing it happen in other places. Jurisdictions have different dynamics when it comes to even food supply or essential living supply. So, the decision to lock down or not is one that is taken lightly or because we see other places doing it. The experts continue to provide their advice to the decision-makers.

His excellency the President sits down at 6 pm every evening with the COVID-19 response team made up of experts from all over. They give him advice subjected to interrogation so he [President Akufo-Addo] doesn’t take those decisions lightly so all options are on the table but at this stage, the advice and the consideration are to go in accordance with the information we have gone with” Hon. Minster stated.

In other related news, Ghana has had a massive surge in the number of the total confirmed coronavirus case. In less than 24 hours Ghana has shockingly recorded an extra 25 cases making a total of 52 active cases with 2 deaths.

