- Advertisement -

Nana Abena Korkor Addo is still talking and it’s all things sex-related as you can imagine.

This time, the TV personality and social media influencer has unsurprisingly disclosed that one of her promiscuous escapades with scores of men led to pregnancy.

READ MORE: Abena Korkor Drops Onlyfans Video As She Announces New Charges

In a post on Twitter, Abena Korkor said the child would have been “one year and some months by now” if she had carried through with the pregnancy.

But the self-styled mental health advocate claims the father of the child was not willing to take responsibility which compelled her to flash it out before forming a baby.

SEE ALSO: “The truth won’t kill you” – Abena Korkor tells Stephen Appiah after denying sex with her

Abena Korkor suggested that she got rid of the pregnancy by using pills. Sounding remorseful, she said she would repeat her mistake again.

She tweeted: “My child would have been 1 year and some months by now. The sperm donor didn’t want you but l love U. My pill was also not safe for U. I will do better for your siblings.”

Even though this claim cannot be verified at the moment, many would rather treat it with a pinch of salt, considering Abena Korkor’s antics of gaining attention.

The sex addict has been in the news all week long after going on social media to update her list of men who have been in bed with her naming Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah as the latest.

She had previously called out Sammy Awuku, Abeiku Santana, and blogger Nkonkonsa accusing them of having sex with her.