Abena Korkor shares pictures of her vagina

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Abena Korkor Addo
Ghanaian actress, television show host and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has done the unthinkable just to trend on the internet.

As we all know, Abena Korkor is an attention whore hence she will do anything humanly possible just to get her name on the lips of most Ghanaians all the time.

The over 30-year-old socialite has shared a picture of her own vagina on her Instagram page that has garnered over 50,000 engagements as of the time of the publication of this article.

Although Abena Korkor claims she has repented but this is far worse than the chopping list she usually drops just to shake the internet.

She captioned the fast trending photos as;

“I invested my heart, sweat, money and pussy. All I got was, I am a monster”

Unfortunately, we cant share a picture of Abena Korkor’s trending honeypot over here but you can check it out on her Instagram page with the handle name @missabenakorkor.

Predictably, Abena Korkor will delete the photos after getting the needed attention and blame her foolery on her bipolar disorder.

    Source:GHpage

