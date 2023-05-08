- Advertisement -

Oldhand Ghanaian movie star, Abusua Panin Judas who left Ghana for the US about a decade ago recently welcomed a new member into his family with his beautiful wife.

Photos and videos from the christening of the little angel went viral and fans of the veteran actor drooled over them

In one of the photos, Judas and his heavily endowed wife stormed the church to thank God for a successful delivery.

A new video from the camp of the talented actor who has found love once again captures the two love birds ‘seriously chopping’ love in the streets and in a moving car.

The two complement each other and they seem to be enjoying their marriage in peace devoid of social media drama.

Watch the video below to know more…

