- Advertisement -

Ghpage has received the reports that 6 students at Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The test was conducted on 11 students and from what our outfit has gathered, 6 of the victims came out positive for the deadly novel virus.

SEE ALSO: President Akufo Addo goes into 14 days self-isolation after being exposed to persons with Covid-19

On Sunday 5th July 2020, health officials visited the school premises located at Ayawaso North and transported the 6 children to Ga East Municipal Hospital.

Already parents and guardians are trooping the school to take away their wards for fear of them contracting the virus.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: Former president Kuffuor and wife go into isolation after UGMC admission – PRO speaks

Ghana’s Coronavirus count currently stands at 20,085. The active cases are 50,93. Recoveries/discharge now stands at 14,870. 122 are confirmed dead from Coronavirus.