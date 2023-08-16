Accra to London trip cars to be shipped to Ghana – Photos

- Advertisement -

The Wanderlust team has officially announced that the cars (Two Toyota Landcruiser, a Ford Raptor, a Defender, a G63 and an RX 350) will be shipped to Ghana as the team has achieved its aim.

As confirmed, the Wanderlust team reached London after almost 16 days of being on the road trip.

In a Facebook post shared by Wanderlust Ghana, the cars used to embark on the trip were being packed into containers, ready to be shipped to Ghana.

Just like the cars, the adventures will also be returning to Ghana very soon.



The post was captioned: “Well done guys, now let’s go home.”

The historic story began when a team of thirteen individuals embarked on the (Accra to London) journey with a fleet of eight vehicles.

However, along the way, unfortunate mechanical issues befell three of the vehicles, reducing the operational count to five cars.

The remaining cars consisted of two Toyota Landcruisers, a Mercedes G Wagon, a Ford F-150, and a Lexus RX 350.

