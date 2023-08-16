Here’s the latest post from Mzgee about Mcbrown that has got Ghanaians talking

- Advertisement -

In a heartwarming turn of events, Ghana’s television landscape witnessed a heartening display of unity and mutual respect as TV show hosts Nana Ama McBrown and MzGee showed that rumours of a rift between them were unfounded.



Earlier yesterday, Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 46th birthday with style and grace and MzGee added her voice to the chorus of well-wishers, confirming the positivity that exists between them

Amidst anticipation and speculation, MzGee’s birthday message to Nana Ama McBrown garnered attention for all the right reasons.

Contrary to previous assumptions, it’s now clear that there’s no animosity or bad blood between the two hosts, despite the transition from one to the other’s role at UTV.



In a heartwarming post on her Instagram page, MzGee extended her heartfelt birthday wish to Nana Ama McBrown and notably addressed her as ‘Ma’ in the caption attached to her photo.



This affectionate tone not only affirmed their cordial relationship but also revealed that MzGee regards Nana Ama McBrown as a source of inspiration and a respected figure in the industry.

