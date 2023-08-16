type here...
News

“It’s her own money” – Ghanaians react as Mcbrown’s husband surprises her with an 8 billion car on her birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Mcbrown's husband surprises her with an 8 billion car on her 46th birthday - Video
Earlier yesterday, Ghanaian actress and television sensation Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 46th birthday in grand style.


Among the many highlights, her husband Mr. Maxwell Mensah orchestrated an awe-inspiring surprise, further illuminating the actress’s special day.

A trending video circulating on social media shows the moment excited Mr Maxwell Mensah took delivery of a stunning 2021 Toyota Supra.

The dazzling white car, adorned with a striking brown and black interior, is a testament to the meticulous thought and planning behind the surprise.

According to rumours, the elegant Toyota Supra was set to be presented to Nana Ama McBrown later in the evening, which will undoubtedly leave her elated and touched by the thoughtful gesture from her husband.

Reacting to this, a set of critics have alleged that Nana Ama Mcbrown sponsored the car herself.

According to these gossipmongers, the actress wants her husband to be in the good books of Ghanaians reason she orchestrated the car surprise behind the scenes but made publicly appear that Mr Maxwell Mensah is the financer of the automobile.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the trending video…

Daavi Amma – Let the poor breath don’t suffocate them!!let the poor breath

Afia Boatemaa The woman bought it

Michael Andoh Before you know it just frakadam Always putting pressure on people

Nana Owusu AduomiFake news …. maybe she bought it herself…..ne kunu paa de3 woboowa

Mãnñ?ssëh Fï?f? Ädøb?h ?rh?ñ – U are the reason why the country is full of pressure nowadays and it’s something else ooo hmmm

Riri Pretty HamstarBut Maxwell doesn’t have such money. Wife supported

Eunice Ansah Mensah Eiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii we have heard some before oooooooo but later de wife came to say different story hmmmmm

Josephine Osei Mensah With her own money anaa na 8 billion de3 chairman woboa

