Ayisha Modi reports how Afia Schwar slept with a dog for money

Yesterday, Ghana’s undisputed braggart, Ayisha Modi, rekindled her social media feud with the trio of the Mafia Gang

The trio which include comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, self-professed billionaire Diamond Appiah and self-acclaimed East Legon Landlady Tracey Boakye are in an alliance against Ayisha.

The animosity between the three best friends and Ayisha Modi is not an open secret as their fight on the internet date many years back.

During an interview on Angel FM with host Ohemaa Woyeje, Ayisha Modi made some new staggering claims against the three friends as she alleged that they are low-key involved in hookup.

According to her, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye do no other job than sleep with rich men to survive as they are as broke as a church yet claim to be self-sufficient.

Just hours after the interview, Afia Schwarzenegger fired back at Ayisha Modi for going on radio to denigrate her and her friends, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah.

In an expected rebuttal, Afia who’s notorious for her swift clap back at her detractors has jumped to the defence of her squad.

She went live on Instagram to also launch her defensive missiles and also make sure to bring out hidden secrets about Ayisha.

Reacting to Afia Schwar’s insults, Ayisha Modi has alleged that Afia Schwar once slept with a dog for money.

As explained by Ayisha Modi, a very popular rich man promised Afia Schwar a huge sum of money if she agreed to sleep with his dog and the mother of three gladly took the offer.

During a TikTok live session, Ayisha Modi also accused Afia Schwar of practising prostitution to survive in Ghana, South Africa and currently in the US.

As usual, Afia Schwar won’t allow this attack to go unaddressed, it’s going to be a very long week.

