Adebayor warns Funny Face to stop posting unnecessary stuff on social media

International footballer Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor has advised his best friend Funny Face to stop posting all kind of unnecessary kinds of stuff on social media.

Lately, the comic actor has been engaging in social media war with some of his colleagues Lil Win, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and others.

Funny has been talked by a lot of people including Adebayor himself to let go of the issue because there is a better future ahead.

However, the comic actor and producer of Kasoa Trotro has still been making subtle comments on social media as regards the issue while professing his love for big buttocks, saying it has always been his undoing.

But his friend Adebayor has once again commented under his post asking him stop posting unneccessary stuff and rather focus on the future.

He commented: “Bro people love and care about you please stop posting unneccesry things and focus on the future”

See screenshot below: