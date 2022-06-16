- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has finally replied to Kevin Taylor’s advice to continue with her curses on Chairman Wontumi and her other foes.

During the most recent episode of Kevin Taylor’s With All Due Respect Show, the loudmouth political critic encouraged Afia Schwar never to forgive Chairman Wontumi.

He continued that she should keep on cursing the politicians who cross her path because they are all very foolish and good evil.

Kevin Taylor also admonished Afia Schwar to reconcile with Delay because they are good old friends therefore they shouldn’t turn into sworn enemies just because of a little misunderstanding.

Afia Schwar who has received Kevin Taylor’s wicked message and counsel has shared a new video of herself to assure Kevin Taylor that her “Duabo” spree hasn’t ended yet.

According to Afia Schwar, anyone who dares to cross her line will suffer the same fate as Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

She additionally hinted in the video that she’s more than ready to rain tremendous curses on all her attackers.

Meanwhile, in other news, the priest of Nogokpo shrine, Torgbui Amuzu Agbodzalu William has cautioned Afia Schwarzenegger to stop circulating pictures and videos of her visit to the shrine.

The Chief priest confirmed Afia Schwarzenegger‘s visit to the shrine but explained that visitors are not allowed to post their visits on social media.

Torgbui Amuzu warned the media personality to desist from posting pictures from her visit to the shrine to enable the gods to judge the matter justly.

According to a statement released by the Chief priest, Afia Schwar was allowed to communicate with the gods alone and the issue will be settled soon.

“Nogokpo Shrine as popular and very serious Shrine is being visited by many people worldwide but as the customs demand, it is not allowed to circulate any pictures of your visitation on social media or in any public domain to create fear and panic before gods judge the matter brought. I am thereby warning Afia Schwarzeneger to stop that practice immediately”. excerpt of the statement read.

