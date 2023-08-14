Afia Schwar blasts and attacks Suzzy Williams’ mother as she reveals the “real cause of the actress’ death”

- Advertisement -

Highly opinionated Afia Schwar has taken to the internet to fume at Suzzy Williams’ mother for telling fake stories about her daughter’s death just to court public sympathy.

According to Afia Schwar who claims she knew Suzzy Willaims before her shocking death, her reckless lifestyle caused her own demise.

Afia Schwar explained that before Suzzy’s death, she was a notorious weed smoker and drug addict.

Reacting to Suzzy Williams’ mother’s plea to Nana Ama Mcbrown to help her pay her rent, Afia Schwar stated that Madam Cecelia should give Ghanaians a break because no one owes her anything.

She continued that, she should find work to do rather than trying to use her late daughter to ‘cash out’ from empathetic Ghanaians.

