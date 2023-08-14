type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAfia Schwar blasts and attacks Suzzy Williams' mother as she reveals the...
News

Afia Schwar blasts and attacks Suzzy Williams’ mother as she reveals the “real cause of the actress’ death”

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Afia Schwar blasts and attacks Suzzy Williams' mother as she reveals the real cause of the actress' death
- Advertisement -

Highly opinionated Afia Schwar has taken to the internet to fume at Suzzy Williams’ mother for telling fake stories about her daughter’s death just to court public sympathy.

According to Afia Schwar who claims she knew Suzzy Willaims before her shocking death, her reckless lifestyle caused her own demise.

Afia Schwar explained that before Suzzy’s death, she was a notorious weed smoker and drug addict.

READ ALSO: “Wee and white substance” – Afia Schwar ‘exposes’ how late Suzzy Williams was a notorious drug addict

Wee and white substance - Afia Schwar 'exposes' how late Suzzy Williams was a notorious drug addict

Reacting to Suzzy Williams’ mother’s plea to Nana Ama Mcbrown to help her pay her rent, Afia Schwar stated that Madam Cecelia should give Ghanaians a break because no one owes her anything.

She continued that, she should find work to do rather than trying to use her late daughter to ‘cash out’ from empathetic Ghanaians.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar goes deep into Suzzy Williams’ death and deep accusations against Mcbrown

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Photos of Stonebwoy’s alleged beautiful US-based sidechick land online

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, August 14, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.5mph
75 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways