“Wee and white substance” – Afia Schwar ‘exposes’ how late Suzzy Williams was a notorious drug addict

Controversial Ghanaian actress and comedienne, Afia Schwar, has wildly alleged in the course of a TikTok live segment that the late Suzzy Willaims was a notorious drug addict.

According to Afia Schwar, she knows Suzzy Williams like the back of her palm hence she knows exactly what she’s saying.

In the video, Afia Schwar asserted that even at the accident scene, the people who sent the late actress to the hospital found drugs hidden under her melons.

As firmly stated by Afia Schwar, Suzzy Williams’ wildlife caused her own death and not juju as her mother wants Ghanaians to believe.

Afia Schwar additionally recounted some of her club moments with Suzzy Williams, how they smoked together before her demise and changed after her death.

Watch the video below to know more…

