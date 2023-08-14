type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"Wee and white substance" - Afia Schwar 'exposes' how late Suzzy Williams...
News

“Wee and white substance” – Afia Schwar ‘exposes’ how late Suzzy Williams was a notorious drug addict

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Wee and white substance - Afia Schwar 'exposes' how late Suzzy Williams was a notorious drug addict
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian actress and comedienne, Afia Schwar, has wildly alleged in the course of a TikTok live segment that the late Suzzy Willaims was a notorious drug addict.

According to Afia Schwar, she knows Suzzy Williams like the back of her palm hence she knows exactly what she’s saying.

In the video, Afia Schwar asserted that even at the accident scene, the people who sent the late actress to the hospital found drugs hidden under her melons.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar goes deep into Suzzy Williams’ death and deep accusations against Mcbrown

Afia Schwar goes deep into Suzzy Williams' death and deep accusations against Mcbrown

As firmly stated by Afia Schwar, Suzzy Williams’ wildlife caused her own death and not juju as her mother wants Ghanaians to believe.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Afia Schwar additionally recounted some of her club moments with Suzzy Williams, how they smoked together before her demise and changed after her death.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Photos of Stonebwoy’s alleged beautiful US-based sidechick land online

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: “My atopa video has made me more popular” – TikToker Ama official speaks for the first time

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, August 14, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.5mph
75 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways