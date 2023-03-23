- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has come out to make a sharp U-Turn by alleging that Mzbel wasn’t raped by gospel minister and former ICGC pastor, Rev. Josh Laryea, as purported some years ago.

Recall that in 2017, Afia Schwarzenegger and her best friend at that time, Mzbel, stormed social media in excitement over the suspension of Rev. Josh Laryea following claims of immorality among others.

This was after reports went viral that the famous gospel star had raped Mzbel, who was then a member of the same church.

After the rape allegations went viral, Rev Josh Laryea was indefinitely suspended from the church.

Shortly after the statement went viral, Afia Schwarzenegger who was captured in full glee, took to social media and wrote,

“At long last your cup is full…you molested someone I know and made her not to believe in Christianity …God truly answers…you see your life??”

A devasted Josh Laryea, who spoke about the incident in an interview with Starfm at that time said, “I may have gone mad, I may have been dead…at a point, I thought of suicide.”

Surprisingly, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is on a secret dropping spree amidst her latest feud with Mzbel said she regrets being a part of the scheme.

“Mzbel lied! Josh Laryea never raped her and I have asked God for forgiveness. Any day the man brings the case up, I will defend him. When Mzbel was attending ICGC, the members were scared of her and didn’t want to accept her. All the men in Mzbel’s life abandoned her and she later resorted to joining a church to find solace.

“She joined ICGC and Josh Laryea became her godfather. One year later, she accused him of rape. I know the man has been hoping for a redemption and the redemption is today. The name clearing is now,” she established in a Tik Tok live video.

