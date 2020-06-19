Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Drew spark dating rumours on social media

- Advertisement -

There are rumours fast circulating on social media about the all of a sudden new relationship between Highly Spiritual Records signed artist, Mr Drew and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.

READ ALSO: Davido begs Chioma to come back to him after she assaulted him and left the relationship

The rumours started about a week ago after Afia Schwarzenegger was seen at the highly spiritual music signee’s (Mr Drew’s)birthday party days after the singer revealed he is crushing on her.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah’s 2020 registered Range Rover birthday gift causes a stir on social media

To complicate things, Afia Schwar took to Instagram to declare her relationship status to fans and followers as being single but not searching with a beautiful picture.

Mr Drew in the comment section reacted to the post with love emojis to subtly confirm the rumours.

Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote; “Single and Not searching….Tnx”

See screenshot below;