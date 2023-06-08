African man who made a video to brag that he makes $1k an hour working abroad gets sacked

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Just about a week ago, a young Nigerian man identified on TikTok with the handle name (@equation_mic) made a video about making £100 per hour in the UK taking care of a cat.



In the video, he bragged he gets paid handsomely for doing nothing.



In his old video, he said he believed cats were witches when he was in Nigeria, and because of that, he killed many of them.

In a new video, the man has emotionally revealed that he has been sacked after his first video was reshared on social media and went viral.



According to him, his boss came across the video on social media and immediately fired him after watching him.



As disclosed by the now unemployed man, his boss he may harm his cat hence the reason behind his sack.



Social media users who have across the new video have suggested that it is better sometimes to keep one’s mouth shut and talk less abroad.

