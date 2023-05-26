Husband returns from abroad to catch his wife sleeping with his gateman; Gets pregnant in the process

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has been left heartbroken after spending eight months in Dubai and returning to find out that his wedded wife has been sleeping with their gateman.



In a hair-raising story secretly sent to @Postsubman on Twitter, the man devastated man said he is seeking advice on how to handle the situation.

As revealed by the betrayed husband, his wife is currently five months pregnant, and the baby is not his own because he has been away in Dubai, UAE.



He explained that people are pleading with him to forgive his wife and accept her, but he is finding it difficult.



The man narrated that each time he sees his wife and the pregnancy, he only thinks of the gateman and the betrayal.

He wrote…

“He spent 8 months in Dubai only to find out that his wife is already sleeping with the gateman. To the extent that she is already 5 months pregnant. I have never cheated on her even with the temptations I faced daily.”

