“Age is just a number” – Man says as he shares loved-up moment with his 86-year-old lover (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
An abroad-based Nigerian man who’s reportedly in a relationship with an elderly foreign woman has firmly stated that love transcends age.


The man identified as @Kelvintested has stormed the internet to share a loved-up moment with his wheelchair-bound partner.


In the video, they could be seen dancing to a song while he touched her cheek tenderly.


Through his caption, he relayed that age remains nothing but a number and that they love each other regardless of their age gap.

Netizens have reacted …

@Profdavid39?? said: “We hustle in different ways may God bless your hustle??”

@user554358213786 wrote: “Green card is better than Ghana card??????”

@Bertha muta noted: “he is a caregiver thanks for taking care of her”

@debz488 remarked: “Brother the goal is to fight poverty ,congratulations.plese ask her if she has sister ,My brother is single.”

@Queen jennifer said: “this is called smart hustle . don’t worry you go soon cash?out”

@user Derosi 33 stated: “love goes to where money is ? so when money sing, humanity dances”

Watch the video below to know more…

@kelvintested12

Love is a beautifull thing if you’re with the right person ??????

? original sound – LYRICS AFRICA

Source:GHpage

