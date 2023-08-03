“Age is just a number” — Man says as he shares loved-up moment with his 86-year-old lover (Video)

- Advertisement -

An abroad-based Nigerian man who’s reportedly in a relationship with an elderly foreign woman has firmly stated that love transcends age.



The man identified as @Kelvintested has stormed the internet to share a loved-up moment with his wheelchair-bound partner.



In the video, they could be seen dancing to a song while he touched her cheek tenderly.



Through his caption, he relayed that age remains nothing but a number and that they love each other regardless of their age gap.

Netizens have reacted …



@Profdavid39?? said: “We hustle in different ways may God bless your hustle??”

@user554358213786 wrote: “Green card is better than Ghana card??????”

@Bertha muta noted: “he is a caregiver thanks for taking care of her”

@debz488 remarked: “Brother the goal is to fight poverty ,congratulations.plese ask her if she has sister ,My brother is single.”

@Queen jennifer said: “this is called smart hustle . don’t worry you go soon cash?out”

@user Derosi 33 stated: “love goes to where money is ? so when money sing, humanity dances”

@kelvintested12 Love is a beautifull thing if you’re with the right person ?????? ? original sound – LYRICS AFRICA

