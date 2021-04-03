Over the years, Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto has built a name for himself as one of the greatest actors Ghana has ever known.

He is a perfect actor; in fact a very good comedian by all standards and a serious actor when he needs to be. He is a very good show host and has his own show on TV as well.

SEE ALSO: Two teenage boys who killed a small boy at Kasoa for money rituals arrested (Video)

Akrobeto has also featured in many commercials for several prestigious companies in Ghana. He is a full package deal when talking about entertainers in Ghana.

Akrobeto

But somehow, this illustrious son of Ghana has always managed to keep his private life very private. Not often do you hear him talk about his family.

But finally, GhPage has just chanced upon photos of a very beautiful lady whom reports are suggesting is the wife of the popular actor, Akrobeto.

The photos are wedding photos of Akrobeto and the lady who has been identified as his wife. The beautiful woman has been identified as Georgina Johnson.

SEE ALSO: Nakeeyat finally releases new photos to prove to Ghanaians her parents have not bleached her (Photos)

Reports suggest she has been married to Akrobeto for over 10 years and the marriage has produced children.

Check Out The Photos Below

Akrobeto and his wife, Georgina Johnson

Akrobeto and his wife, Georgina Johnson

Akrobeto and his wife, Georgina Johnson

SEE ALSO: ‘I need help; I have slept with 105 and aborted 26 babies’ -Ghanaian lady

GhPage is already digging for more information on this woman, Georgina Johnson whom it has been revealed to be married to the greatest actor of our time, Ofa Akrobeto.