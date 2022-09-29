- Advertisement -

The old tweets from celebrities which are deemed very offensive are currently trending on the internet and these celebs are very hot where ever they are at the moment.

It began with KiDi who openly insulted John Mahama, Atta Mills etc, and later moved on to King Promise and now Comedia Waris.

A tweet from the comedian dated 11/11/2019 declares Nana Addo as a better president than Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

As stated by Comedian Waris, President Nana Addo has done more for Ghana than Dr Kwame Nkrumah ever did.

His tweet reads; “Nana Akuffo Addo has done more than Kwame Nkrumah has done. God bless Nana Addo”

Just a few days ago, veteran actor Agya Koo also shared the same sentiment just like Comedian Waris.

According to him, the current president has done much, achieved more and positioned Ghana better as compared to the highly overrated Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo boldly affirmed that Kwame Nkrumah inherited Ghana from the colonial masters and ended up adding nothing to it. READ MORE HERE