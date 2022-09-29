type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAkufo Addo has done more than Nkrumah - Old tweet from Comedian...
Entertainment

Akufo Addo has done more than Nkrumah – Old tweet from Comedian Waris

By Armani Brooklyn
Akufo Addo has done more than Nkrumah - Old tweet from Comedian Waris
- Advertisement -

The old tweets from celebrities which are deemed very offensive are currently trending on the internet and these celebs are very hot where ever they are at the moment.

It began with KiDi who openly insulted John Mahama, Atta Mills etc, and later moved on to King Promise and now Comedia Waris.

READ ALSO: Comedian Waris goes ‘speechless’ after Ayisha Modi gifted him a half plot of land

A tweet from the comedian dated 11/11/2019 declares Nana Addo as a better president than Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

As stated by Comedian Waris, President Nana Addo has done more for Ghana than Dr Kwame Nkrumah ever did.

His tweet reads; “Nana Akuffo Addo has done more than Kwame Nkrumah has done. God bless Nana Addo”

READ ALSO: “Akufo Addo’s face alone depicts corruption” – Old tweet from King Promise

Just a few days ago, veteran actor Agya Koo also shared the same sentiment just like Comedian Waris.

READ ALSO: “I earn only ¢47 as pension” – Nkrumah’s bodyguard cries

According to him, the current president has done much, achieved more and positioned Ghana better as compared to the highly overrated Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo boldly affirmed that Kwame Nkrumah inherited Ghana from the colonial masters and ended up adding nothing to it. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, September 29, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    75.4 ° F
    75.4 °
    75.4 °
    90 %
    1.9mph
    99 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News