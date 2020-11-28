type here...
Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption – Martin Amidu
Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption – Martin Amidu

By Mr. Tabernacle
The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has once again hit back, real hard, at the Presidency after Akufo-Addo received his resignation letter.

In a 27-page response to allegations levelled against him from the presidency, Mr Amidu accused President Akufo-Addo of being the head honcho of corruption.

He added that all the response from the presidency concerning his resignation and line of work were full of ‘public deceptions and propaganda’ which needed to be demystified.

Amidu described the Nana Addo as a president who took the presidential “oath while looking like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but being the mother serpent of corruption under it.”

He further emphasised that the Agyapa Royalties Transaction deal as the biggest corrupt deal in Ghana since independence.

“I resigned my position as the Special Prosecutor because of the traumatic experience I suffered from the reaction of the President who breached his Presidential oath by unlawfully obstructing me from taking any further steps on the Agyapa Royalties Transactions from 20th October 2020 to 1 November 2020.”

“When I met the President on 23rd October 2020, I received the shock of my life when he demanded that I took no further action on the Agyapa royalties transaction anti-corruption assessment report for another week.

That was when it was divinely revealed to me that the President whom I trusted so much for integrity only looked like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but he was really the mother corruption serpent under the innocent-looking flower,” he said.

Source:GHPAGE

