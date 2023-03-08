A suspected girlfriend of the military personnel killed in Ashaiman has been detained, according to Ernest Henry Norgbey – The member of parliament for the Greater Accra area’s Ashaiman Constituency.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Midday news on March 7, 2023, the lawmaker explained that, the arrest forms part of the police investigations to find the perpetrators of the murdered military personnel.

“As I speak, I think one person has been arrested for questioning, a female who might have had a relationship with the victim, and so they’re doing very well (Police) they’re doing their best to come out with a verdict.

“…that female was assumed to be the victim’s girlfriend. Speculations arise that probably the guy might have been with the lady at the moment the thing happened or he might have left her place at the time the thing happened, and so you know as a security agency, she should have been the prime suspect to be called.

“I spoke to the police commander who told me that over 72 people have been arrested so far,” he added.

The lawmaker further urged the resident to remain calm and indoors until peace is restored in the constituency.

“No evidence of authority now, but what we’re gathering is that there was a murder of one of the soldiers in the community.

“That was on Saturday, and we are all linking this incident to that killing because aside from that there’s nothing that will warrant the military guys to invade the community and to molest innocent residents and even prevent them from going out for their daily activities.

“They should remain calm, they should not challenge the military, they should not entangle themselves in a brawl with the military… as we speak now when calm is restored, then they should go on with their normal duties. I’m pushing it on the floor of parliament so that the speaker will institute a probe into the issue,” he added.

Imoro Sheriff, 22, with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers on Saturday dawn.



According to sources, he was returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading toward his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.



Amidst the unsolved murder case, the young woman named Benedicta also stormed the internet to share some of the fondest moments she shared with the late military officer.

In some of the videos, the two were happily smooching each other like love birds.

This compelled many to conclude that the two were truly romantically involved.

It has also been alleged that the supposed girlfriend was double dating as she entered into another relationship with another man in Ashaiman when her officer lover left for his military training outside Accra.



On the back of the rumours flying, social media users have pointed accusing fingers at Benedicta as the cause of the soldier’s death and called on authorities to direct their focus on smoking her from her hideout in Ashaiman.



Scared for her life, Benedicta has come out to respond to the allegations that could probably land her in a mess and vehemently protested her involvement in the crime.

