Following the reports that the late Ibrahim Sherif Moro was murdered in cold blood by his girlfriends’ side guy – Ghanaians on the internet have called for the immediate arrest of the lady who is yet to be identified although there trending pictures of two ladies who both claim be the girlfriends of the dead soldier.

According to an insider, the late Sherif Moro was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s other lover.

The bearer of the news who can be identified on Facebook as Fidelis Yusif Bogobiri explained that the soldier’s girlfriend’s other lover was given a tip-off by some community members that his fiance was cheating on him.

Since he was additionally told that Sherif normally comes to sleep at his woman’s place, he ambushed him at dawn with some friends and stabbed him from behind his neck leaving him to die in a pool of blood.

Contrary to the trading claims that the soldier was robbed and killed by armed robbers, Fidelis insists otherwise as she maintains the soldier was gruesomely murdered by his girlfriend’s other partner who is currently on the run together with the other assailants.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the claims which point accusing fingers at Sherif’s girlfriend and his side guy as the prime suspects in the murder case.

Young Oska Gh Oska – Bro my little advice to my fellow guys is I shall never trust no woman on earth cos the word ” faithfulness “is never ever existing any anymore by the side of women just in the name of money consciousness .forget this Delilahs, hmm comrade ripp .hmmm

Samuel Quame Osei – Have always said this,one thing that can send a man to his early grave is spending the night with a girl at her place….especially those who rent,it’s very dangerous

Kofi Ekwaa – I still don’t understand why a guy will trust a girl to the extent of spending a night in her room God have mercy

Precious Diamond – How can a full grown man spends the night at his girlfriends place? Men who do that are digging their own graves cos you wouldn’t how many other guys she’s dating

Patience Patty – Why should they kill a whole soldier because of a woman,they should squarely face the repercussions.It seems they learnt nothing from capt.Mahama’s case

Patience Patty – Ghanaian men value yourself,don’t allow any woman shorten your life in the name of love.There are many fish in ocean. A woman who sincerely loves you will never “two time”you

Iamglorious Nissi – If this is true ,spending a night a lovers place,especially a woman’s place has led a lot of men into untimely grave ooo yooo. Hmmm this is sad eennn

