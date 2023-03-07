The mother of Imoro Sherrif, a 22-year-old soldier slain by unknown assailants in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, has spoken for the first time after her son’s shocking demise.

The young and promising personnel with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band from Sunyani in the Bono Region was found dead Saturday morning in Taifa, a neighbourhood in Ashaiman.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Angel FM, Madam Afia Kyerea revealed that Sherif is his first child and he was just 21 years old and would have turned 22 this coming June.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to reports which suggest soldier was murdered while visiting his girlfriend in Ashaiman

In the interview, she explained that her late son fell sick last Wednesday hence had sought permission from his superiors to come home to treat himself.

So she was expecting him to arrive home last Saturday but earlier that morning, one of Sherif’s friends had earlier come to their house to inquire about his friend.

She tried reaching him on phone but all the attempts were unsuccessful which made her very worried.

READ ALSO: Another lady storms the internet to claim she’s the true girlfriend of the deceased soldier

Later, she received a call from Burma Camp and to her shock, her son’s death was announced to her.

Some senior military officers later visited her at home later in the day to discuss the final funeral rites of her beloved son.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy reacts emotionally to military invasion of his ‘beloved’ Ashaiman