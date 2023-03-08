type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPhotos of the second girlfriend of the solider who was murdered in...
News

Photos of the second girlfriend of the solider who was murdered in Ashaiman surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Photos of the second girlfriend of the solider who was murdered in Ashaiman surfaces
- Advertisement -

After a lady named Ankamah Bendicta (Supposed first girlfriend) took to her Tiktok page to mourn the late Imoro Sherrif, 22, who was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers on Saturday dawn at Ashaiman.

Another lady believed to be in her early 20s named Nana Yaa Mingle has also surfaced on social media with claims of being the girlfriend of the late soldier.

As claimed by Nana Yaa who is a nurse, she was the main chick in the relationship hence Benedicta was just a side chick whom Moro was chopping with no plans of marrying her.

Just like Benedicta, Nana Yaa has also shared cuddling videos she made with the late Imoro before he was gruesomely killed in Ashaiman last Saturday.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Below are some of the pictures of Nana Yaa Mingle, the alleged second girlfriend of Imoro Sherrif.

At about 4 am on Tuesday, personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces stormed Ashaiman and subjected residents who were sleeping in their homes to various forms of abuse over the alleged murder of their colleague.

Videos trending on social media capture the angry soldiers armed with ammunition, tanks and a helicopter as they descended on the town to fish out the assailants.

READ ALSO: Girlfriend of the soldier who was murdered in Ashaiman weeps

The footages tell a story of civilians being asked to lie on the floor and crawl on their bellies while others received whips on their backs.

One unfortunate man had bruises all over his body and patches of blood on his arms and legs.

Subscribe to watch new videos

YOU MAY ALSO READ:

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 8, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80.4 ° F
    80.4 °
    80.4 °
    85 %
    2.5mph
    94 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News