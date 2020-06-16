Kennedy Oheneba Agyapong a few days ago revealed that one of his daughters is not only a cocaine addict, she also begs men to sleep with her in the USA.

According to Kennedy, his daughter is a very intelligent lady but she keeps dropping out of school needlessly.

Kennedy Agypong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong

SEE ALSO: One of my daughters is a drug addict and begs men for sex in the USA- Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong claims once he spent thousands of dollars on her daughter’s fees only for her to drop out of school weeks after he paid the fees.

When he found out and sent someone to check up on her, she was high with cocaine and that was when he discovered she sleeps with white men by heart in the USA.

Well, Ghpage has finally found the said daughter of Kennedy Agyapong. She is called Anell Agyapong.

Kennedy Agypong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong

SEE ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong list the names of all his wives and baby mamas'(VIDEO)

Born on 4th June 1994, Anell has blossomed into a beautiful woman any man will be pleased to call her daughter but not Ken.

Watch the video below;

She is a stunning woman who can easily pass for a model if she chooses to be so from what Ghpage has seen so far.

Check out some more stunning photos of Anell Agyapong, the stubborn drug addict daughter of Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agypong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong

Kennedy Agypong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong

Kennedy Agypong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong

Kennedy Agypong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong

Kennedy Agypong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong

Kennedy Agypong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong

SEE ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong for the first time names all his 22 children

Meanwhile the mother of Anell, Araba Dawson is angry Kennedy Agyapong came out to disgrace her daughter and has lashed out.

Ghpage TV has received a video of the woman throwing tantrums on social media and threatening Kennedy Agyapong.

Watch the video below

SEE HERE: Angry baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong curses him for disgracing their daughter on TV

It’s quite sad how such a beautiful young lady could get involved in such a reckless lifestyle.