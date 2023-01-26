This year will definitely be brutal for sugar daddies hence they should brace themselves for the incoming exposes which might make a lot of them lose their jobs and also break their homes.
According to a lady on Twitter with the handle name @Akua_Addobea, her ex-sugar daddy who is a Senior Banking Manager at a popular bank used and dumped her without fulfilling the promises he made to her.
As claimed by the lady, their break up was so brutal to the extent that the man threatened to leak her nudes.
READ ALSO: Side chick who sued First Atlantic Bank CFO opens up vacancy for a new sugar daddy
She contacted a police officer who advised her to report the case to the CID because the man might leak her nudes as he had threatened and that would have consequently dented her reputation and image on the internet.
She did exactly that and an email was sent to him and the bank he works for.
The bank queried him and out of fear that he will lose he might lose his job, he sent thugs after him to snatch steal her phone which contained all the viral information she could have against him in court.
Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…
READ ALSO: Photos of the sued First Atlantic Bank Manager surface on social media
Check out the reactions from Ghanaisn who strongly believe she’s trying to seek public sympathy following Debby and the First Atlantic Bank CFO’s case.
READ ALSO: Photos of the wife of the sued First Atlantic Bank CFO
READ ALSO: 7 things to know about First Atlantic Bank CFO sued by his side chick