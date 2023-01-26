This year will definitely be brutal for sugar daddies hence they should brace themselves for the incoming exposes which might make a lot of them lose their jobs and also break their homes.

According to a lady on Twitter with the handle name @Akua_Addobea, her ex-sugar daddy who is a Senior Banking Manager at a popular bank used and dumped her without fulfilling the promises he made to her.

As claimed by the lady, their break up was so brutal to the extent that the man threatened to leak her nudes.

She contacted a police officer who advised her to report the case to the CID because the man might leak her nudes as he had threatened and that would have consequently dented her reputation and image on the internet.

She did exactly that and an email was sent to him and the bank he works for.

The bank queried him and out of fear that he will lose he might lose his job, he sent thugs after him to snatch steal her phone which contained all the viral information she could have against him in court.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

AFTER SEVERAL CONSIDERATIONS YH.

I THINK IT'S BETTER TO SHARE AT LEAST ONE OF THE STORIES.

THIS WAS BETWEEN A SENIOR BANKING MANAGER AND MYSELF.

THIS IS NOT A PITY PARTY OR ANYTHING.

I STRONGLY BELIEVE THAT THINGS NEED TO CHANGE BECAUSE I'M TIRED!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — name is blank (@AKUA_ADDOBEA) January 25, 2023

Check out the reactions from Ghanaisn who strongly believe she’s trying to seek public sympathy following Debby and the First Atlantic Bank CFO’s case.

I am quite https://t.co/IAuTaKSmJ4 were in a consensual relationship with him right?He harassed you only after you decided to call it off ?or he was abusive while y’all were together? — KAY MO? (@Is_OneRichKid) January 25, 2023

I’m sorry if these things you just said happened. My thing is tbh if you are ever going to share an evidence on something like this you’ve got to get your facts and evidence intact. You have an evidence of a screenshot that you sent to the HR or whoever you sent to. The truth… — SpesSnow (@SpesSnow1) January 25, 2023

Moagyimi k3k3

When you were enjoying, did we know?

Wonitwaaaasidi — PRiEST ? (@KhofiGenes) January 25, 2023

We could at least offer emotional support. Just a few words of consolation or morale would do. With that said, I also think the reason people in society think in this manner is because this is a classic case of the boy who cried wolf. A lot of other females have lied about things — Maud Sowah (@maud_sowah) January 26, 2023

After reading the comments below this post, I realised why a lot of females find it difficult to report issues like this. Even if the police or human right organizations don't help out, society points the woman as a liar and career destroyer. — Maud Sowah (@maud_sowah) January 26, 2023

