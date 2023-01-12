“I refused to join Manchester City due to my loyalty to Black Stars” – Asamaoh Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has said his loyalty to the Black Stars became the stumbling block to attaining higher heights in his career.

According to the former Sunderland forward, he turned down a chance to join English Premier League giants Manchester City.

Asamoah Gyan explained that he turned it down due to his love for the national team and his passion for always donning the national colours.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer said Manchester City expressed interest in signing him before the 2008 AFCON, which Ghana hosted.

If he had accepted the offer, he would have had to forfeit the games and move to England—a hard decision he couldn’t take due to his loyalty to the Black Stars.

As a result of his refusal, Asamoah Gyan said Manchester City signed Emmanuel Adebayo instead.

“I always say I’m very patriotic.” Sheik Mansour had just purchased Manchester City at the time, and they wanted to sign me, but I was committed to the national team. I chose the national team over everything. That’s why some things hurt me.

“People didn’t understand.” But I’m sure after this interview they’ll understand why things panned out that way, ” Asamoah Gyan told Dan Kwaku Yeboah