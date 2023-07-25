type here...
Asantewaa finally reacts to abortion, divorce and barren claims – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Just a few days ago, a lady stormed TikTok to accuse Asantewaa of having countless abortions in the past and that is what has caused her inability to give birth despite being married for seven years.

The accuser explained that all this thing happened during Asantewaa’s days as a student nurse in the nursing training college.

These accusations followed after it was alleged that Asantewaa had leaked bedroom photos of an aspiring Tiktok influencer simply known as Ama Official.

The lady further alleged that Asantewaa’s inability to give birth is the reason she has been sacked from her marital home and is now perching with her brother in Kasoa.

Watch the video below to know more…

Reacting to these hefty allegations, Asantewaa has shared a video of herself mimicking her accuser.

Actually, Asantewaa is trying to tell the world that she cares less about what critics say about her on the internet because she was born for drama.

This isn’t the first time Asantewaa has trended on the internet over her supposed inability to give birth and marital woes.

She always refuses to directly address the issue but throws subtle jabs at her enemies on the local digital space.

