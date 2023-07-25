Despite’s baby mama’s marriage to Adinkra Pie CEO reportedly collapses

- Advertisement -

It is alleged that the marriage between Anita Sefa Boakye and the CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah has hit the rocks barely a year after their lavish wedding.

According to sources, Anita has reportedly returned the drinks to Barima’s family members signalling the end of the marriage.

This unfortunate news has since taken over social media trends and received mixed reactions from social media users who once envied the marriage of the celebrity couple.

Even though the reason behind the reported divorce is yet to be known but sources suggest that they have been fighting since they tied the knot.

Anita and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, tied the knot in a lavish and glamorous ceremony in November 2021, leaving the entire town buzzing with excitement and awe.

The couple’s wedding was a grand affair, filled with love, joy, and unforgettable moments that captured the hearts of all who attended.

