Asantewaa’s best friend who’s simply known as Lamisi Hipsy on social media has accused the actress and TikToker of sleeping around despite being married.

Currently, the two former best friends have turned into sworn enemies and taken to social media to expose each other’s dirty secrets.

At the moment, the cause of the break-up between the two former best friends is unknown but they have taken over social media trends with their heavy jabs at each other.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa reacts to the trending reports that her husband has kicked her out of his house

READ ALSO: Married woman exposed for collecting Ghc40 to sleep with popular musician – Video

In a trending Snapchat post, Lamisi Hipsy wildly alleged that despite Asantewaa being a married woman, she still sleeps around with Sccra big men.

As categorically stated by Lamisi, Asantewaa is a notorious cheat who has several extramarital affairs with different men.

According to Lamisi, Asantewaa should be the last person to insult any lady on social media because her infidelity stinks like a rotten fish.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

READ ALSO: Frank Naro finally breaks silence on reports of sleeping with sugar mummy

READ ALSO: Lady permanently tattoos boyfriend’s face on her face to prove her love for him

Meanwhile, Asantewaa is yet to react to these heavy allegations that have been levelled against her which might consequently break her home.