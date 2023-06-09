“Ashawo” life of the wife of the GH chief in the US who shot himself exposed (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Yesterday, news that caught the attention of a lot of social media users reported that Harriet Yaa Gyamfuaa Aboagye, a Ghanaian woman has been shot by her husband in the United States after threatening to live him and marry her ex.

A source from the United States claims Aboagye, who was in hospital in critical condition, has given up the ghost.

The news of Harriet and her husband, Michael Amoako, has since become a national topic.



According to reports, the duo were married with four kids, staying in Columbus, Ohio in the United States of America.

Michael, the Sumankwaahene of the Ghanaian community in Columbus, had travelled to the States after winning the visa lottery and later brought Harriet along.

However, after many years of marriage and four kids, his wife informed him that she wanted out of the marriage and had reconciled with her ex-boyfriend in Ghana and was going to marry him.

A distraught Michael shot her and then killed himself.

A new gist from an insider who knows Michael and Harriet from Adam has granted an exclusive interview with Sompa FM and revealed some dirty secrets in the process.

According to the man who spoke with news anchors at Asempa FM, Michael and Harriet were initially staying in Newyork – But because of her promiscuous lifestyle, distraught Cheesee moved the family to Columbus.

Despite changing environment, Harriet was still sleeping with other men for money anytime her husband wasn’t around.

Apparently, Harriet was a big-time slay queen in Ashtown before meeting and marrying Mike who relocated her to the US.

