- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal has stated that sex on a first date isn’t that evil as people would love to portray.

There has been debate on whether sex on the first day is a good thing or not.

But according to the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, in every relationship sex on a first date is just like a job interview.

Also Read: Medikal reacts to Strongman, Derby & Eno’s diss song ‘Force Dem To Play Nonsense’

In a tweet, Medikal explained that in every job there are interviews, and when the applicants qualify they are called back for the job.

Adding that same thing happens in a relationship where when a lady sleeps with a guy on their first date.

He tweeted: “Sex on the first date doesn’t make you cheap, it’s a relationship interview, if you are called back it means you got approved”

Also Read: Eno finally releases her ‘Force dem to play Nonsense’ song

See screenshot below: