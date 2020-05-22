type here...
Atopa on the first date is just an interview – Medikal

By Qwame Benedict
0
Medikal-and-Fella
AMG rapper Medikal has stated that sex on a first date isn’t that evil as people would love to portray.

There has been debate on whether sex on the first day is a good thing or not. 

But according to the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, in every relationship sex on a first date is just like a job interview.

In a tweet, Medikal explained that in every job there are interviews, and when the applicants qualify they are called back for the job. 

Adding that same thing happens in a relationship where when a lady sleeps with a guy on their first date.

He tweeted: “Sex on the first date doesn’t make you cheap, it’s a relationship interview, if you are called back it means you got approved”

See screenshot below: 

