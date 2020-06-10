Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo has found himself in trouble after an audio of him asking a lady for sex in exchange for loan popped up on social media.

From te audio, on can conclude that the lady requested for some amount of money from the popular presenter as loan.

But the presenter in the audio was heard saying the system is hard and he doesn’t give out loans.

He continued that he has already proposed to the yet-to-be identified and all that he wants from her is to come home but she has refused.

Nana Romeo went on say he doesn’t want to make love with her for once and leave her but rather to stay with her.

He concluded that things are hard these days and no man would be willing to help a lady for free without benefitting.

Listen to the audio below:

Well, popular female presenter Afia Fabregaz has also exposed Nana Romeo of habouring plans to have a sexual relationship with her.