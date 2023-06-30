type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Avram Ben Moshe nearly commits suicide as his girlfriend breaks his heart

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Avram Ben Moshe has openly confessed that he nearly committed suicide yesterday because he still can’t get over his breakup with Efia Dragon.

During a TikTok live interaction, the COMMON SENSE FAMILY leader confessed his undiluted love for Efia Dragon and pleaded with her to come back to him.

As disclosed by Avram, he had already made the rope for his suicide ready but upon a deep reflection, he was convinced to stay alive for the sake of his unborn child with Efia.

Meanwhile, Efia Dragon maintained that she has broken up with him and she’ll abort the baby.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

