Avram Ben Moshe nearly commits suicide as his girlfriend breaks his heart

- Advertisement -

Avram Ben Moshe has openly confessed that he nearly committed suicide yesterday because he still can’t get over his breakup with Efia Dragon.

During a TikTok live interaction, the COMMON SENSE FAMILY leader confessed his undiluted love for Efia Dragon and pleaded with her to come back to him.

READ ALSO: “I didn’t rent any 3-bedroom apartment for Efia” – Avram confesses

As disclosed by Avram, he had already made the rope for his suicide ready but upon a deep reflection, he was convinced to stay alive for the sake of his unborn child with Efia.

Meanwhile, Efia Dragon maintained that she has broken up with him and she’ll abort the baby.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Avram Ben Moshe cries like a baby as his serious girlfriend breaks up with him

READ ALSO: “He has 9 children, I can’t marry him” – Avram’s serious girlfriend who has broken his heart speaks