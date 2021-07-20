- Advertisement -

The feud between Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and social commentator Ayisha Modi is gaining momentum as the former has clapped back at the latter over her outbursts.

On Monday, Ghanaians woke up to a series of audios and videos of Ayisha Modi – a self-proclaimed die-hard fan of Stonebwoy – denigrating Afia Schwar and threatening to expose her secrets.

It all started after Afia Schwar threw shade at Ayisha Modi to buttress her claims that she’s the only personality in Ghana that Moesha Bodoung prefers to talk to amid her crisis. This incurred the wrath of Ayisha Modi who went on a rampage and rained insults on her loudmouth counterpart.

SEE ALSO: Satan is fighting God over the soul of Moesha Buduong – Ohemaa Mercy

Among other things, Ayisha Modi accused Afia Schwar of collapsing the business of the CEO of Pinamang Cosmetics, who signed her alongside other celebrities as brand ambassadors of her company with huge sums of money.

However, Afia Schwar has come out with a fierce counter-reaction to Ayisha’s allegations.

In a live Instagram video monitored by GHPage.com, Afia Schwar also alleged that Ayisha Modi finger’s the wife of a popular Ghanaian pastor who, in return, gives her money to pay the rent for her apartment in East Legon.

SEE ALSO: You begged and gave me GHC2000 for Pena’s birthday – Afia Schwar

Additionally, Afia Schwar said Ayisha eats the vajayjay of the pastor’s wife because the husband does not make time for her as he sleeps around with other women.

Watch the video below

The question many people have been asking is, “Which pastor’s wife is Afia talking about and/or which pastor’s family is Ayish Modi closest to?

Well, be the judge!