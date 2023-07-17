- Advertisement -

Kumawood Veteran Actor Oboy Siki has gone deep into the wealth of one of Ghana’s Richest and most successful businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite in his latest appearance on GHPage TV’s Rash Hour Show.

According to him, the stories we have been made to believe all these years about Dr Osei Kwame becoming wealthy and rich from his selling of cassettes back in the days on the streets of Kumasi are not true.

Oboy Siki for the first time in any media space revealed that Dr Osei Kwame Despite worked as a salt miner at Elmina for over 30 years. He explained that the businessman was well-to-do before he started the cassette business.

Further on the show, Oboy Siki who seems to know more about the Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist said he comes from an affluent home, thus Despite’s late father was a rich man.

Ghanaians who have come across the interview have called out Oboy Siki for supposedly being jealous of the famed businessman.

According to these critics, Oboy Siki is a notorious celebrity who enjoys attacking people just to trend.

Meanwhile, Oboy Siki said nothing bad about Despite but it’s clear Ghanaians have intense hate and dislike for the old hand actor.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

Brown Samuel – Eiiiiiiiii Ghanaians only know how bring people down. Lord have mercy

Nana Agyeiwaah – Wo de3 wo.He is rich that’s all

Dë Ïcön – Everyday this man have something to say about others.

Alexander Awuku – Wat have you also done oboy

Aflo Edzesim Empress – What does that concern u , if u know what he did , why are u still poor , a beg leave despite alone ok , this world if u are going through difficulties no body sees as a human being BUT immediately u gain that’s where they’ll start talking bad , negative things about u .

Janet Baafi – So this man ankasa what’s wrong with him? Make ur own money from something that will make you successful err eiii boi3

Kwahuniba K Sikapa – Welcome to my country where God does not bless any black man. If you become rich p3 3y3 sika duro

Dominic Oti Asare – What he sell go and sell some and be come rich

