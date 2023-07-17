type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaians drag Oboy Siki for 'exposing' Despite's main source of wealth
Entertainment

Ghanaians drag Oboy Siki for ‘exposing’ Despite’s main source of wealth

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Kumawood Veteran Actor Oboy Siki has gone deep into the wealth of one of Ghana’s Richest and most successful businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite in his latest appearance on GHPage TV’s Rash Hour Show.

According to him, the stories we have been made to believe all these years about Dr Osei Kwame becoming wealthy and rich from his selling of cassettes back in the days on the streets of Kumasi are not true.

Oboy Siki for the first time in any media space revealed that Dr Osei Kwame Despite worked as a salt miner at Elmina for over 30 years. He explained that the businessman was well-to-do before he started the cassette business.

READ ALSO: “I don’t like big manhoods because I want my tonga to breathe” – Nikki Samonas reveals (Video)

Further on the show, Oboy Siki who seems to know more about the Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist said he comes from an affluent home, thus Despite’s late father was a rich man.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Ghanaians who have come across the interview have called out Oboy Siki for supposedly being jealous of the famed businessman.

According to these critics, Oboy Siki is a notorious celebrity who enjoys attacking people just to trend.

Meanwhile, Oboy Siki said nothing bad about Despite but it’s clear Ghanaians have intense hate and dislike for the old hand actor.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

READ ALSO: Salma Mumin goes hard on UTV for discussing her bortos; Describes them as clowns

Brown Samuel – Eiiiiiiiii Ghanaians only know how bring people down. Lord have mercy

Nana Agyeiwaah – Wo de3 wo.He is rich that’s all

Dë Ïcön – Everyday this man have something to say about others.

Alexander Awuku Wat have you also done oboy

Aflo Edzesim Empress – What does that concern u , if u know what he did , why are u still poor , a beg leave despite alone ok , this world if u are going through difficulties no body sees as a human being BUT immediately u gain that’s where they’ll start talking bad , negative things about u .

Janet Baafi – So this man ankasa what’s wrong with him? Make ur own money from something that will make you successful err eiii boi3

Kwahuniba K Sikapa Welcome to my country where God does not bless any black man. If you become rich p3 3y3 sika duro

Dominic Oti Asare What he sell go and sell some and be come rich

READ ALSO: Lady rains heavy curses on her boyfriend for dumping her after impregnating her

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, July 17, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    78.2 ° F
    78.2 °
    78.2 °
    83 %
    2.3mph
    97 %
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways