“I don’t like big manhoods because I want my tonga to breathe” – Nikki Samonas reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
I don't like big manhoods because I want my tonga to breathe - Nikki Samonas reveals (Video)
Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, has openly revealed that she doesn’t like men with excessively big manhoods.

While some ladies want men with overly thick and tall penises, Nikki Samonas wants men with average-sized penises.

During an appearance on GH One TV’s Duvet Show, Nikki Samonas categorically stated that the type of men she enjoys having intercourse with are the men with 6-7 inches penis sizes.

Nikki Samonas flaunts huge breast

Giving her reasons, Nikki Samonas explained that she always wants her vagina to breathe during sex – And this is why she abhors big penises.

She also added that she does a lot of kegel exercises – Therefore she will get hurt when she sleeps with a man with a very big manhood.

This is the first time Nikki Samonas has talked deeply about her sexual life hence her fans have been left jaw-dropped.

Men with averaged size penises can now feel confident about themselves because it seems every lady wants a man with a big manhood but Salma Mumin.

    Source:GHpage

