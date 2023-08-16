type here...
GhPageNewsCCTV footage of how Stonebwoy was robbed in the US drops
CCTV footage of how Stonebwoy was robbed in the US drops

By Armani Brooklyn
Stonebwoy’s ongoing 5th Dimension North American Tour was marred by a distressing incident yesterday in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Earlier yesterday, Stonebwoy who is currently on his 5th Dimension North American Tour was robbed by armed men in front of an Icebox shop.

The incident occurred when Stonebwoy was gearing up for a performance at Masquerade, a venue in Atlanta.

In a heartwarming move, the artist decided to take some time off his busy schedule to shop for customized jewellery for his children at the renowned Icebox store located on Peach Street.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that prior to the robbery, Stonebwoy was swarmed by paparazzi who were eager to capture his presence both inside and outside the store.


The atmosphere which was initially filled with excitement and admiration for the artist, took a chilling turn as armed men targeted Stonebwoy and his team just moments after he stepped out of the shop.

In a brazen act, the robbers fired shots at Stonebwoy and his entourage, creating a chaotic scene that left the artist and his team in shock and distress.


The robbery serves as a stark reminder that even in seemingly secure environments, public figures can become vulnerable targets.

Source:GHpage

