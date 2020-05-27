- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, a lady with the name Baby Ayisha went viral for showing her raw boobs in a Facebook group.

She became a major discussion topic on social media and got everyone sharing her pictures.

Late Baby Ayisha

Well, Ghpage is sad to announce that Baby Ayisha has died from a breast-related disease a few weeks after flaunting them on social media.

Late Baby Ayisha

From what Ghpage has gathered, Ayisha had a boil growing in her breast days after going viral on social media.

She underwent surgery to have it removed but coupled with the fact that she had diabetes, Baby Ayisha couldn’t survive the surgery.

Late Baby Ayisha

She passed away on Tuesday, 26th May 2020. Some of her friends from Facebook including Kobe Akosah, founder of one of the popular Facebook groups paid her family a visit to mourn with them.

Friends at Baby Ayisha’s home after her death

May she rest in perfect peace