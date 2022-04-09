type here...
Baci shares wedding photos with husband and it’s not Rev Obofour

By Kweku Derrick
Baci debunk wedding to Rev Obofour
News went rife a few days ago suggesting that the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour has secretly married a second wife.

The woman in question was said to be Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2014 winner Baci – real name Abigail Baciara Bentie.

When GHPage reached out to the man of God for comments, he denied the claims stating emphatically that he doesn’t even know the lady. He said he was in his office when his wife, Queen Ciara sent him a screenshot of some of the stories which even surprised him.

He lamented that some members of his church even sent him text messages and WhatsApp audio to express their disappointment over the story that had gone viral.

In the aftermath of the wedding, Baci has taken to social media to share photographs from the private ceremony to set the record straight about who she got hitched to.

It is believed that Baci posted pictures of her handsome husband whose identity is not known yet in a calculated attempt to kill the rumours before it affects her fresh marriage.

Check out the photos below

Sometime in 2019, reports had it that Baci was set to marry an Egyptian Prince.

Although it was earlier rumoured that Baci was dating a wealthy businessman in Ghana and later a prominent chief in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Baci never reacted to the reports.

Though it’s clear her husband does not look anything like an Egyptian, we cannot confirm whether her significant other is the supposed wealthy businessman speculated by the rumours.

    Source:GHPage

