Singer, Becca has shared a new video of herself on social media to unveil her real estate properties.

In a heartwarming video seen on the page of the ‘Na Wash’ hitmaker, she was spotted with her real estate company’s manager as they briefed potential clients about the kinds of apartments they are currently working on.

Citing the video, the singer is constructing a little estate in East Legon, one of Accra’s poshest neighbourhoods.

The name of her real estate is The Roma Crescent – And she’s hopeful she will compete with the top goons in the real estate business very soon.

As disclosed by Becca, the estate is made of buildings with five rooms and the top parts of the buildings are penthouses.

This is a very commendable move by Becca. She has planned well and put the money she reaped from her music talent into better use.

