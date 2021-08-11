- Advertisement -

The beef between two rappers Amaerado and Obibini is getting interesting with their back to back responses.

From the look of things, the battle for supremacy won’t end anytime soon.

Zylofon signed artist Obibini this morning hit back at Amerado with another diss track titled ‘Carcass’ after the latter replied to him with ‘The Throne’ on the back of the former’s first jab.

This is Obibini’s second diss song targeting Amerado following the first, ‘Deceased’.

In his latest jab, Obibini keeps it short as he aims for Amerado‘s heart in the 1 minute 41 seconds freestyle.

Listen to Carcass below.

Well, we are waiting for Amerado to get his game back on. GhPage will keep you updated.

Just stay with us.