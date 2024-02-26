Being a single parent abroad is not easy – Lilwin’s wife cries out (Video)

- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin’s wife, Maame Serwaa has shared that being a single parent abroad isn’t easy at all.

In a self-made video, Maame Serwaa lamented the fact that she does everything by herself as a mother of three.

According to the wife of the veteran actor, despite her husband financially assisting her, life is still difficult for her.

Maame Serwaa groaned over the fact that she has to bath all her three kids every day, cook for them, prepare them for school and do other chores all by herself.

Maame Serwaa also used the opportunity to explain her old video in which her “Single parenthood” statement was taken out of context by Ghanaians.

As explained by her, she didn’t mean to say her husband was irresponsible but rather meant she had no physical assistance from her husband.

