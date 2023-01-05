type here...
Entertainment

Benedicta Gafah goes for HIV test after accusations of having the virus

By Armani Brooklyn
Benedicta Gafah shows more flesh at dad's one-week celebration
Benedicta Gafah
This might be a publicity stunt because no one genuinely goes for an HIV test and shares videos of the process online.

It’s a new year and as usual, our celebrities have begun with their empty gimmicks to chase clout on the internet.

Kumawood star, Benedicta has shared a video of herself undergoing an HIV test at the hospital.

As claimed by her, she was forced to undergo the test after one of her fans stormed her DMs to ask about her HIV status following claims that she has read from the internet that she has the virus.

According to Benedicta, this isn’t the first time she has received such a message from a fan hence she has decided to make her HIV status publicly known to refrain others from entering her DMs with the same questions.

She captioned the video as;

Received a DM this morning from someone asking me if it’s tru I’m HIV positive and it’s something he/she heard. So I quickly drove to 37 (Military Hospital) and I was assured the results would be in this evening. Posting this because it isn’t the 1st time I’ve received such a message in my DM,”

She later shared the results online after the test and God being so good, it came out negative.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

