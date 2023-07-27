Berla Mundi set to marry a rich man in a very colourful wedding – Full details drop

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media broadcaster, Berla Mundi, has captured the hearts of her fans and followers with exciting news of her engagement.



The celebrated TV personality has shared subtle hints of her upcoming nuptials through pictures on social media, leaving her admirers in anticipation of the grand event.



Berla Mundi has always maintained a graceful presence on social media, engaging her followers with moments from her professional and personal life.

READ ALSO: The money belongs to my dead brother – Cecelia Dapaah finally speaks (Video)



Recently, fans couldn’t help but notice the sparkling addition to her finger – a dazzling engagement ring.



The beautiful broadcaster has been subtly flaunting the symbol of love in various pictures, igniting a wave of excitement and congratulatory messages from her devoted followers.



Amidst the buzz surrounding her engagement, trending reports on social media suggest that Berla Mundi and her sweetheart will officially tie the knot next month.



As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await further details about the much-anticipated celebration.



The media personality has always exhibited elegance and poise, leaving no doubt that her wedding will be nothing short of a magical affair.

READ ALSO: Soldier beats lady inside her shop after buying items and refusing to pay (Video)

READ ALSO: “I date only sakawa guys because they have money” – Lady tells uber driver who wanted her love