Berla Mundi Shows Off Her Wedding Gown As She Prepares To Marry A Wealthy Man

Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, who is a Ghanaian media personality, women’s advocate, and voice artist might be walking down the aisle with a very moneyed business mogul soon.

Recall that two days ago, renowned Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah shared a personal Whatsapp screenshot on his social media pages where a young man had promised to dash him $100,000 if he helps him to win Berla Mundi’s heart.

According to this man who has deeply fallen in love with Berla Mundi, he’s willing to do anything humanly possible to wed the Media General’s employee’s heart.

The young man also lamented to Ameyaw Debrah how all his efforts to personally reach out to Berla Mundi have yielded nothing to write home about because she believes he’s a scammer.

Well, Berla Mundi seems to be enjoying the cruise and has added a touch of humor to the ongoing $100k love story.

A fresh tweet that has been spotted by GHpage on her official Twitter page proves that Berla Mundi is willing to meet the young man provided the $100k he promised Ameyaw Debrah is true.

In the caption attached to a dazzling picture she shared on the micro-blogging platform, she wrote;

The dress I’m wearing to receive the $100k from @ameyaw112

Her followers have flooded the comments section of the post to suggest that the dress she’s wearing is too expensive and beautiful to be worn on a normal day therefore she should reserve it for her wedding day.