Berla Mundi drops first honeymoon pictures with her billionaire husband

Renowned Ghanaian TV presenter, Berla Mundi has thrown light on the internet with her alluring honeymoon pictures that have since gone viral on social media.

Recall that just about a week and a few days ago, Berla Mundi tied the knot with the operations manager and heir to the Brabex group.

The event was strict ‘no phones allowed’.



Well, as typical of Ghanaians, some people managed to get their phones inside and eventually some photos and videos from the wedding leaked online to confirm the viral reports.

After the successful wedding ceremony and thanksgiving service, Berla Mundi has been quiet on the social media space because she has been enjoying her wedding.

She has however shared some photos and videos of herself online after some friends came to take her out as she is on her honeymoon to tell all social media inlaws that all is well with her and her husband.

Sharing an adorable photo and videos of herself online after the period of silence, Berla Mundi decided to proudly tell the world that she is now Mrs. Tabi by using “Mrs. T” as the caption of one of her posts.

Following the news of her wedding, many Ghanaians have been left wondering who married the beautiful Berla.



The young man is called David Tabi. He is said to come from a wealthy family with huge interests in the mining sector in Ghana.

David Tabi Profile

David Tabi is believed to be in his late 30s. He was born in Ghana but was flown outside the court to study abroad at around 15 years old to later come and manage his parent’s business empire.

His parents are Mr and Mrs Tabi who are the owners of Barbex Group which is worth around $1 billion in valuation. READ MORE HERE

