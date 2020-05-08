- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has opined that the family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko are bent on disgracing the Kumawood stars hence the lies against them.

According to Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, everything the family said about the Kumawood stars neglecting Bernard Nyarko when he was ill are false.

Lilwin stated that he cannot understand why the family will disgrace the Kumawood stars in such manner just after their brother’s untimely death.

The actor further added that Bernard Nyarko’s family members should make it known to the kumawood stars if they are not invited to the one week celebration or funeral rather then disgracing them.

He also revealed that the tribute song he recently released was not meant for Bishop Bernard Nyarko but to all popular personalities who have passed away.

This comes after Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s family called out the Kumawood celebrities for neglecting their colleague who he was bedridden until he recently passed away.

Well, this comment have garnered some reactions from social media users. Read the comments below;

Asiedu sweetlove akonoba papabi wrote; “Aaaaa Bishop’s brother talks too much why, he should let his brother rest in peace”.

maame boatemaa also stated; “Bishop’s brother is very happy about his brother’s death..he wants to be the star in the family now shame on him paa”.

Esther Osei Aboagye had this to say; “Bishop didn’t want anyone around so why are the relatives putting blames on the actors? The family people are making things difficult. They should leave the actors alone. Ah! The brother is talking too much. If he didn’t know what Bishop said concerning people visiting him, he should ask the mother”.

Rocklin Abankwa added; “The family is talking too much”.

Bellamy Studios also wrote; “The harm has already been caused. Bishop is dead and gone let’s forget all those things and focus on the future”.