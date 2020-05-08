LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Bernard Nyarko's family has an agenda to disgrace the Kumawood stars -Lilwin
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s family has an agenda to disgrace the Kumawood stars -Lilwin

By Lizbeth Brown
0
- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has opined that the family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko are bent on disgracing the Kumawood stars hence the lies against them.

According to Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, everything the family said about the Kumawood stars neglecting Bernard Nyarko when he was ill are false.

Lilwin stated that he cannot understand why the family will disgrace the Kumawood stars in such manner just after their brother’s untimely death.

The actor further added that Bernard Nyarko’s family members should make it known to the kumawood stars if they are not invited to the one week celebration or funeral rather then disgracing them.

He also revealed that the tribute song he recently released was not meant for Bishop Bernard Nyarko but to all popular personalities who have passed away.

ALSO READ: Nana Ama McBrown clashes with Bernard Nyarko’s family after his brother called her satan for lying

ALSO READ: Consult family first before celebrating my brother’s one week -Bernard Nyarko’s Snr brother to movie makers

This comes after Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s family called out the Kumawood celebrities for neglecting their colleague who he was bedridden until he recently passed away.

Well, this comment have garnered some reactions from social media users. Read the comments below;

Asiedu sweetlove akonoba papabi wrote; “Aaaaa Bishop’s brother talks too much why, he should let his brother rest in peace”.

maame boatemaa also stated; “Bishop’s brother is very happy about his brother’s death..he wants to be the star in the family now shame on him paa”.

Esther Osei Aboagye had this to say; “Bishop didn’t want anyone around so why are the relatives putting blames on the actors? The family people are making things difficult. They should leave the actors alone. Ah! The brother is talking too much. If he didn’t know what Bishop said concerning people visiting him, he should ask the mother”.

Rocklin Abankwa added; “The family is talking too much”.

Bellamy Studios also wrote; “The harm has already been caused. Bishop is dead and gone let’s forget all those things and focus on the future”.

Previous articleYaa Jackson surrenders her life to Christ after Bernard Nyarko’s death
Next articleMy tribute song is not for Bernard Nyarko – Lilwin

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

I didn’t kill my son – Bishop Nyarko’s mother finally breaks silence

Mr. Tabernacle -
Bernard Nyarko’s mother Auntie Ceci as she is called has finally broken the silence on issues regarding the death of her beloved...
Read more
Entertainment

Opambour rains insults on Kwaku Annan and Demon Breaker

Qwame Benedict -
The head pastor of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom has lashed out at the host of NET 2 TV program...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Among those sighted were Nana Ama...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s mother speaks for the first time after the demise of his son

Mr. Tabernacle -
Today marks exactly one week since Kumawood's bright actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed on at the Ridge Government Hospital in Accra after...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars might not attend Bernard Nyarko’s funeral – Kwaku Manu warns

Qwame Benedict -
According to Kweku Manu, if the family of the late actor doesn't take care, none of his colleagues from the industry would...
Read more
Entertainment

First video from Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s one-week observance

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com in our previous posts on the demise of Bernard Nyarko promised to give you an up to date coverage of events...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 9, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
79 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s son speaks on the relationship between his late father and Mcbrown

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nana Ama Mcbrown after the death of Kumawood's 'darling boy' actor the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has been on the chopping board...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko sold his soul to Satan through Obinim – Pep Donkor

Qwame Benedict -
A popular prophetess by name Pep Donkor has accused Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim of being the cause of Bernard Nyarko's death after...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown clashes with Bernard Nyarko’s family after his brother called her ‘Satan’ for lying

Lizbeth Brown -
The family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko have clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made about the...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Among those sighted were Nana Ama...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News