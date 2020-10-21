Nigeria is in a serious crisis. The country is now in darkness. Peaceful protesters are being massacred by the Sars of the Nigerian police service.

The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) instead of protecting the citizens are rather robbing the people with freedom. The confusion they are causing in the country is beyond serious and deadly.

This has forced the Nigerian youth to engage in a series of protest demanding better treatment from their government.

The protests, themed #EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality has so far seen thousands of citizens gathering at vantage points to register their displeasure in any way they deem necessary.

The killings and riots going on in Nigeria has raised the alarm causing world leaders and some international stars to add their voice. They are calling on the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to act.

Former US Presidential Candidate, Hillary Clinton, American female musicians Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B all have joined in the #EndSars trend adding their ‘loud’ voices.

In Tweet by these noble personalities, they all are speaking in one voice thus calling on the Man of the land-Buhari to take action to end the brutalities that is going on in the country.

See below the reactions of the aforementioned international figures;

Rihanna took to Twitter and wrote:

“I can’t bare to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet! It’s such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by! My heart is broken for Nigeria man!! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right! #ENDSARS”

Rihanna

Beyonce wrote;

” I am heartbroken to see senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS. We have been working on Partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you. Please visit BEYONCE.COM for a list of organisations to show your support.”

Beyonce

Hillary Clinton; “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.

Hillary Clinton

Nicki Minaj posted; “Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. #EndSARS”

Cardi B in an Instalive video condemned the ongoing police brutalities in Nigeria. She threw in her support to the #EndsarsNow campaign.

Here in Ghana, Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kwame A-Plus, Bulldog, and many other people have joined the calls for Nana Addo to address the Nigeria police brutalities.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian celebs mount pressure on Akufo-Addo to speak on violence in Nigeria